Swim schools appeal to reopen under Level 4 lockdown

Durban - AS South Africa eases restrictions according to threat levels per province, many industries are appealing for the lifting of bans preventing businesses from opening their doors. One sector is the swimming industry, with Making Waves Swim School taking the lead. The company is appealing for swimming schools to be deemed an essential service. The industry has created a petition on avaaz.org that has more than 4000 signatures. The petition shares the importance of swimming schools and water skills for the health and safety of children. After road accidents, drowning was the second leading cause of accidental death in the country, said Caroline Dersley, Making Waves Swim School owner, yesterday.

According to the World Health Organization African region, drowning in South Africa is 3.0 per 100000 population. According to the Western Cape government gazette in 2019, drownings are the fifth leading cause of unintentional death in the country.

Drowning rates are highest for children aged 0 to 4 years. Children under the age of 15 account for 30.2% of all drownings, with the highest mortality rate in children under the age of 5.

Dersely said most drownings took place at home or within a 50m radius, and not just in swimming pools but other danger zones as small as washing buckets and bathtubs.

“Swimming instructors specialise in their profession and teaching children how to swim, which is not a simple task that can just be done at home,” she said.

“During formal swimming lessons, children are taught that water safety is paramount to saving their lives. They learn to respect and understand water (water awareness) and how to save themselves when they fall into water (water safety).”

Dersely said some of the possible repercussions of delaying the opening of swim schools in South Africa were:

The risk of additional drownings over and above the already high statistics.

Grade 1 pupils require a level of water safety skills. If they do not have it, they will not comply with admission criteria of schools for 2021.

The possible liquidation of swim schools due to the high overheads (including rent, electricity, maintenance and water).

Their recommended safety measures and protocols are also listed on the petition.

