Sydenham cops bust five alleged robbers with guns and police uniforms

Durban - A hunch by patrolling police officers in New Germany has led to the arrest of five men who are believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies around the city. On Tuesday police officers from Sydenham SAPS were on Otto Volek Road when they spotted a white VW Polo with no registration plates travelling along the same road, police spokesman, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. She said the police officers followed the vehicle with the intention of investigating their suspicions. They were able to intercept the vehicle on Shepstone Road in New Germany and the five occupants in the car were searched. Police officers seized two firearms, cellphones, police uniform and cash that was found in the suspects possession.

All five suspects were arrested and detained for further investigation.

Mbele said the five suspects are aged between 33 and 44 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on robbery charges.

“Initial investigations revealed that some of the cellphones and cash were robbed from a business owner in Cato Manor on Tuesday. The victim was contacted and a case of business robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation,” Mbele said.

Investigations in the involvement of the suspects in other crimes are ongoing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of stolen items.

Daily News