Durban — A crime expert says the best way to fight organised crime syndicates in South Africa is to have a strong and dedicated task team. Crime analyst and senior researcher from the Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger told the Daily News that the police need to be able to identify and stop criminals before they commit crimes.

This comes after the death of five suspects believed to have been terrorising the Inanda community, who were involved in a shoot-out with police at a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the suspects opened fire on law enforcement officers when they approached the hideout and the police retaliated. “A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Following a heated gun battle, four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found four pistols in their possession. A manhunt continues for more suspects.”

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been summoned for further investigations. Burger said a good investigation by detectives, combined with a highly resourced specialised unit, is the only way to prevent such incidents. “Being able to identify such syndicates before they happen would curb the rising number of such cases in the country. If the Organised Crime Unit could work closely with detectives, criminals would be sent to jail for a long time,” said Burger. KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka said lawlessness will not be tolerated.

"In recent weeks, law-enforcement members have worked diligently to take out wanted criminals around the province. We applaud their dedication and bravery displayed in their execution of their duty to detect and prevent crime in our society. "We want to say that all members of law enforcement should act within the prescripts of the law to protect themselves when faced with danger," Hlomuka said.