Taxi driver accused of raping, murdering girl, 17, refused bail

Durban — The Hluhluwe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday denied bail for a 24-year-old taxi driver alleged to have raped and killed teenager Andiswa Mdletshe. The spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Kara, said the matter was adjourned to May 11 for further investigations.

Mdletshe, 17, had been sent to the CBD to withdraw cash from an ATM on the day of the alleged rape. She arrived home sick and told her family of her ordeal in a minibus taxi and how she was made to drink brake fluid. She was vomiting and suffering from stomach pains. According to The South African, she was taken to hospital later that night but died.

Mdletshe’s grandfather, Thishela Nkonyane, said the family were relieved and welcomed the court’s decision, adding that the accused deserved to be behind bars and never let out again. “He has taken away such a young girl who still had her life to live. I would have expected that maybe his family would come to the funeral and, after all proceedings, sat us down and spoke. But that never happened.” According to the family, the taxi driver’s identity was revealed to them by people who had seen Mdletshe in the taxi crying.