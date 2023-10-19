Taxi rank manager denies following and killing Uber driver by shooting him

Durban — The taxi rank manager charged with the 2021 murder of an Uber driver for allegedly picking passengers at a taxi rank in Inanda has taken the stand to testify in the trial in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court. Xolani Mduduzeni Nzuza is charged with the murder of e-hailing driver Siyabonga Patrick Soni.

It’s alleged that Soni arrived at the KwaMshayazafe taxi rank in Inanda and picked up three female passengers (his sister and her friends) taking them to another rank in the area. Nzuza is said to have followed Soni to the KwaMkhize taxi rank where he fired two shots at him through an open window killing him. In court on Thursday Nzuza denied going after Soni and shooting him. He explained that he had been the rank manager at KwaMshayazafe for eight months before the incident.

Nzuza said on that day passengers were waiting for taxis at the rank but there were none. He said their two-way radios were also not working that day which had led him to phone the rank manager at KwaMkhize asking to have taxis sent his way. "While waiting, a white Polo approached. It stopped next to the rank and the driver asked if anyone was going to Gateway. Three women (went) to him. When I asked him how he could take passengers from the rank while I was there, his response was that these were all his girlfriends. I was surprised, because Ubers had been stopped from operating in the area."

Nzuza said he then asked for a lift to KwaMkhize from a passing taxi that was headed to Bester. He said he wanted to go to the taxi association's office and report that Uber was back in the area. "I also wanted to check on the promised taxis from KwaMkhize rank. I was dropped off and walked the rest of the way. While walking to the office, I saw a group of people gathered and as I got closer I saw that it was the same Uber that took people from the rank.

"I told the group that he was injured so I assumed that he must have picked up more people. I assumed (this) because he was wounded. I didn't proceed to the office because I was shocked. There's nothing more… I just went back to work," said Nzuza. The trial continues.