Taxi-related violence not ruled out after three people killed in drive-by shooting

Durban — Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed three people and injured a few others in Newlands on Thursday. In a graphic video of the crime scene which has been seen by the Daily News, a man can be heard saying that people have been shot, although he did not know whether they were those who sold cow/sheep heads, or not.

The man said the incident happened near Midway Crossing, a shopping centre, in Newlands, Durban. “They (people in the background) say it is Newlands rank managers. It was a silver Polo, going around and shooting,” the man said. In the background, mainly women can be heard crying out at the sight.

Initially, KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said two people were killed and two others were left fighting for their lives after a drive-by shooting outside the shopping centre on Thursday. Naidoo said that KZN VIP members and other emergency services responded to the scene where it is believed a VW Polo hatch pulled up and opened fire on a group of men who were seated near the rank. Firearms used were high-calibre rifles. Unfortunately, two males succumbed to their injuries and two others are in critical condition but were rushed to hospital,” Naidoo said.

“The motive behind the shooting cannot be confirmed at this time pending SAPS investigation.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in the province have launched a massive manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot and fatally wounded three people and injured at least seven others in an apparent drive-by shooting in Newlands on Thursday afternoon. “Information available at this stage suggests that the victims were sitting on the side of Ntuzuma Express Road opposite a mall when a silver VW Polo arrived and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the victims, fatally wounding the three at the scene. The injured victims were rushed to a local clinic for immediate medical attention,” Netshiunda said.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage although taxi-related violence could not be ruled out.” Since the start of the year, this publication has reported on taxi-related shootings, with the recent shooting being on Tuesday night where a taxi boss was killed, alongside two others. The taxi boss was gunned down at KwaMashu in J-section on Mthombothi Road while he was in his spaza shop.

The taxi boss, known as Fakazi, 54, was killed along with two people who had come to the spaza. A 28-year-old woman Nosipho Gumede was fatally wounded and 24-year-old Thokozani Nyawo was shot and later died in a clinic. Last week a taxi boss was gunned down in Ladysmith and at the beginning of the week the Daily News reported about a shooting at a taxi rank in this area. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.