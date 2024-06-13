TB in schools tackled with recently revised Field Guide

Durban — The eighth Tuberculosis Conference has wrapped up, with community and school outreach programmes having been on top of many speakers’ proposals on ending TB. And the Department of Basic Education revealed that its Field Guide to TB in schools had been revised.

Deputy director of basic education, Tamba Nobathana, said: “This field guide has recently been revised and it has a step-by-step approach of what to do when there is a case in a school. It has information on what to do when there is a case so that our colleagues know what TB is and how to deal with the cases.” “We have also piloted in our sector the TB Check App that we have never done and that has helped us get a step closer to a TB-aware sector. We have managed to have taught learners how to screen themselves for TB and also screen their parents,” he said. The guide outlines essential information about the disease and its control in schools and is presented in point form for ease of access and understanding.

“About 550 000 people, or around 1% of the country’s population, develop TB in South Africa every year. “South Africa and its neighbouring countries have the highest incidence of TB in the world,” the guide states. Meanwhile, the Basic Education Department has convened an inclusive education workshop with input from Minister Angie Motshekga and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule.

The department said it would share progress on the provision of Inclusive Education in the Sector, and provide a platform for updates on the review of the White Paper 6 on Inclusive Education. The workshop under the theme: “Driving Equity, Skills and Resilience for an Inclusive Future”, kicked off at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre on Tuesday, June 11, and ends on Wednesday. It aims: to share progress on the provision of inclusive education in the sector; obtain an update on the review of Education White Paper 6; and identify physical, human, financial and other resources needed to leapfrog the provision of quality inclusive education. Other objectives are to solicit inputs from various role players in identifying gaps and measures and to galvanise the sector and other role players towards accelerating the provision of quality inclusive education.