Teacher facing six counts of rape back in court

Durban — New dates are to be set in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for the trial against a Clermont High School teacher facing six counts of rape when he appears in court on Friday. The accused is alleged to have performed sexual acts with three pupils, all aged 17, in 2021 on the school premises.

The trial was meant to have started last month,, however on the day it was supposed to start, the accused's defence counsel was indisposed and it was adjourned to Friday for new trial dates to be set. Following his arrest in April 2022, the accused was granted bail of R5 000 on conditions that he relocate from the jurisdiction of Pinetown. His bail was granted in the district court. He made numerous appearances in that court before his matter was deemed trial-ready, following the completion of investigations, and moved to the regional court which is the trial court.

During his bail application, it had emerged that there was a possibility of more victims coming forward. However, as things stand there are still only three complainants in the matter. The 55-year-old man had been employed at the high school since 2008. On the first count of rape the teacher allegedly inserted his genital organ into the 17- year-old’s genital organ on March 16. It is alleged he raped her more than once.

On the second count, he is alleged on that same day to have inserted his finger into her genital organ. On count 3 it is alleged that on January 19, the accused inserted his genital organ into another 17-year-old’s genital organ. The State alleges that she was also raped more than once. Six days later, the accused allegedly inserted his finger into the genital organ of the same victim.

The accused is also charged with exposing his genital organs to a child. It is alleged that in 2021 the accused allegedly pulled down his pants showing his privates to a 17-year-old victim at the school. In February, he is alleged to have inserted his finger into the genital organ of another 17-year-old victim. The girl was allegedly also raped more than once. He is alleged to have repeated this in March to the same victim.