Teacher unions at each other’s throats over member poaching

Durban — The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union’s (Nehawu) decision to embark on a recruitment drive to poach teachers to its ranks could pit it against fellow alliance partner, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). Both unions are strong affiliates of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) which is in alliance with the ANC, however, Nehawu had not previously extended its scope to teachers in respect of its affiliate partner, Sadtu.

In a document released by Nehawu, titled The State of Education in KwaZulu-Natal and the Strategic Role of Nehawu to Rescue the Situation, the union said its decision was based on Section 29(1) of the Constitution which states that “everyone has the right to a basic education, including adult basic education.” It said that over the past few years the Department of Education had faced major challenges that had affected the provision of teaching and learning. It added that these challenges were largely informed by the government’s neo-liberal austerity policy intervention, poor provision of the strategic leadership in the department and parasitic patronage networks. It said this had resulted in a high vacancy rate in both teaching and non-teaching staff, and late payment of norms and standards which compelled school principals to use their own money.

Furthermore, the union cited non and late provision of the learning and teaching support material, poor implementation of the national school nutrition program, poor state of infrastructure in schools and other related issues. “In responding to these challenges, we will embark on a dedicated recruitment drive in all schools, circuits, districts and service centres. The union will also demand a meeting with the MEC for Education to discuss all these issues, organise pickets in districts in response to the national treasury’s neo-liberal austerity programme,” read the Nehawu statement. Weighing in on the matter, University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu described Nehawu’s move as provocative, saying it would cause divisions with Cosatu when its affiliates fought for the same membership. Ndlovu attributed Nehawu’s decision as a reaction to Cosatu’s weaknesses and he described the federation as a shadow of its former self. He added that Cosatu was supposed to have intervened and stopped Nehawu’s move.

“It does not make sense at all, but the question is where is Cosatu as the mother body of these two unions? This is proof of what Cosatu has become, a shadow of its past,” said Ndlovu. He said that if Cosatu did not act fast, it would see another breakaway similar to what happened with the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa, which defied Cosatu and ended up leaving the federation. Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize rebuffed Ndlovu’s assertions, saying his union was not aware of Nehawu’s decision since the union had not informed its leadership of the move.

Nehawu’s secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Ayanda Zulu defended his union’s move, saying his union had been a teacher union like Sadtu and has members in the TVET colleges and universities. “We are not poaching anyone’s members. It's our organisational right to recruit all employees in the public sector and we have no limitations. Nehawu is also a teacher union as our name clearly tells all, so it’s not true that we are provoking another union,” said Zulu. Sadtu’s secretary in the province, Nomarashiya Caluza said her union was unaware that Nehawu had extended its scope to teachers.