Teams working to resolve south of Durban water interruptions

Durban – uMngeni-uThukela Water and the eThekwini Municipality are working together to fix the interruption of water supply in some parts of the south of Durban. In a media and public notice issued on Saturday, uMngeni-uThukela Water said: “uMngeni-uThukela Water is aware of water supply interruptions to some areas in the south of Durban. Our teams are working with the eThekwini Municipality to resolve the problem.”

uMngeni-uThukela Water and the eThekwini Municipality apologised for the inconvenience. The entity said the following reservoirs which are supplied from the Southern Aqueduct have been affected by the interruption: Northdene 1 and 2 Reservoir zone: Northdene, Queensburgh, Malvern.

Northdene 3 PS: Klaarwater, Savannah Park, Nagina, KwaSanti, Mawelewele, Demat, parts of Nagina, Luganda, Intake Road.

Chatsworth 1 Reservoir zone: Chatsworth.

Chatsworth 2 Reservoir zone: Chatsworth.

Chatsworth 3 Reservoir zone: Chatsworth.

Chatsworth 4 Reservoir zone: Welbedacht East, Welbedacht West, Montford, Risecliff, Arena Park, Moorton, Crossmoor, Woodhurst and Shallcross.

Klaarwater Reservoir zone: Klaarwater, Harinager.

Firwood 1 and 2: Ridley Park, Westcliff.

Umlazi 2 Res zone: Umlazi H, J, C, P, N, W, G, N, F sections.

Umlazi 1 Res zone: Umlazi A, B, C, D, E, T, S, V sections.

Umlazi 1A Res zone: Umlazi.

Umlazi 3 Res zone: Umlazi Sections J, K, L.

Umlazi 4 Res zone: Umlazi Sections A-A, Z, Q, U, Y, Malukazi.

Umlazi 5 Res zone: Umlazi Sections Z, A-A, B-B.

Umlazi 6 Res zone: Umlazi CC.

Ensimbini 1 Res zone: Nsimbini, Golkodo

Folweni 1 Res zone: Folweni.

Folweni 2 Res zone: Folweni. Meanwhile, the Verulam Water Crisis Committee, which is faced with ongoing water challenges in the northern areas of eThekwini, has written to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Roshan Lil-Ruthan, spokesperson for the committee, called for intervention after the city failed to meet its deadline of getting piped water supply to households on February 15. Lil-Ruthan wrote to the OHCHR because he was unhappy with the way the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had handled matters with the eThekwini Municipality. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.