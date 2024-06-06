Teamwork praised at KZN capping ceremony

Durban — The KZN Schools Rugby programme held its capping ceremony at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on May 28. Chairman of the Sharks High Schools Rugby Association, Dean Moodley, said the capping ceremony was a culmination of a year-long process to identify.

“This built up to the Sharks Day at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on 27 April.” Moodley said he had faith in these sides entering the upcoming tournaments. “We are very hopeful as our under-15s won the Rhino Week last year, so we hope they do well as under16s during the Grant Khomo Week in Gqeberha. “Our Academy team is filled with under-17s instead of under-18s like other unions because we believe in developing young talent. At under-18 Craven Week, we face Western Province first and we don’t mind this because we would rather know our fate on the first day. We’re hopeful that we compete well,” Moodley said.

He said the importance of teamwork and commitment are quickly discovered in a sporting environment. He said these are the foundations of not just school rugby, but all disciplines. “There are those who just coach rugby and then there are those who coach life lessons on and off the field. I think rugby could be a very important educational tool of life because of what you learn there. When you’re growing up, you learn certain values and lessons on the sports field. When things get tough, you learn how to respond,” he said. In total, 163 boys were selected across the various high school sides with Durban High School (DHS) the most represented with 35, followed by:

Maritzburg College 23, Westville 21, Northwood 18, Hilton College 17, Glenwood 16, Kearsney College 14, Michaelhouse 13, St Charles College 3, Clifton 2 Kingsway 1. The primary school ceremony also took place that evening. Chairman of the Sharks Primary Schools Rugby Association, Nash Govender, shared a message for the selected squads. “For many of you, this day may signal the start of a long and illustrious rugby career and more importantly, the start of great friendships and bonds. We are extremely excited about the prospects that lie ahead for you as you are all extremely talented and have the hunger, passion and desire to do well. It is these good qualities that will hold you in good stead going forward.