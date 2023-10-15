Teen accused of stabbing and killing fellow pupil back in court

Durban — The murder case against a 16-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed another teenager has been adjourned to Thursday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old Grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown.

The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Glazer was in Grade 9. It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor. The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder. The trial is being heard in-camera.

So far the court has heard evidence from a teen who had recorded the moments leading up to Glazer’s stabbing on his cellphone. He told the court that a fistfight had allegedly been set on that day, it was there that the accused allegedly stabbed Glazer. The video clip was played in court and in it Jayden is seen walking to the boys with his hands behind his back. He had no weapon. The accused just stabs him, and then Jayden lays on the grass bleeding out.

Previously the “Daily News” reported that Glazer’s mother, Jorina Pretorius, who had been in court, said that voices in the video could be heard saying, “No weapons, we said no weapons”. After being adjourned at the end of August the matter resumed on October 2 when it was adjourned to October 5 for the State to finalise evidence that was being led by its second witness. The case was then adjourned to October 12 for the State’s third and final witness, and then to October 16 after the State finished with this witness.