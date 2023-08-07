Teen injured in go-karting incident is back in school

Durban — The teen who had been in the ICU since December after having sustained serious injuries while go-karting at an establishment at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping has returned to school. Kristin Govender sustained spinal damage and was partially scalped after her hair got tangled during a ride. She also suffered a spinal fracture, some spinal cord damage, and a torn aorta, which led to a haemorrhage.

Ruan Coetzee, an attorney speaking on behalf of the teen’s father, Vernon Govender, said that Kristin is making good progress in her recovery. “Although her physical abilities are still compromised, she has returned to school. She is working hard to catch up on the school work she missed during her extended time in the hospital. “Kristin is the most determined young woman I have ever come across, which is aiding her in her efforts to regain a ‘normal’ teenage life,” said Coetzee.

In March, the teen moved from the ICU to a rehabilitation facility to assist her in the recovery process. She had been in the ICU since December following the incident. While at the rehabilitation facility, she was allowed to go home for a day over the weekend, which would be the first time since the incident on December 28, 2022, to see how she adapted.

Coetzee said that summons had been issued and successfully served on Gateway Action Karting. “We have, unfortunately, not received any notice to defend the action, nor have we received any response to our attempts to open a dialogue with the defendant.” In January, the provincial government, pending an investigation, closed the establishment. According to the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), and the indication from mall management was that it had resolved not to renew the lease contract of the business owner.

Following a meeting with EDTEA, mall management, and the establishment, it was revealed that basic first aid and paramedic assistance were not available on-site. According to EDTEA, the Gateway Theatre of Shopping is the only mall within the eThekwini Metro that outsource the services of an on-site paramedic, but for limited hours per day. Following in-depth discussions with the manager of Gateway, it was decided that tenants operating entertainment facilities would be requested to ensure basic medical assistance is readily available during all trading hours to prioritise consumer safety and well-being.