Teen pupil bust kissing in school toilet spills the beans on relationship with two teachers at same school

Durban - Caught kissing a man inside the toilet at a south Durban school, an 18-year-old pupil confessed that the teacher was one of two at the school with whom she was in a relationship. Teacher unions reacted with outrage to the revelation, saying the men were bringing the good name of teachers into disrepute. The Education Department said in a statement yesterday that it had suspended the men on allegations that they were having affairs with a Grade 12 pupil. The pupil spilled the beans after she and one of the teachers were caught red-handed. When questioned further, she allegedly confessed that not only was she in a relationship with that teacher, but also with another teacher at the same school.

“It is alleged that one of the educators was caught by another educator kissing the pupil in the library toilet. The pupil in question also confirmed that she had a relationship with not one, but two teachers in the same school,” the department said.

Last month, the department suspended a teacher at a south Durban high school on allegations of sexual misconduct after several girls came forward, accusing him of making sexual remarks to them.

And last September, a Tongaat school teacher was suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct after he was caught exchanging graphic material, including photos and messages, with a pupil on WhatsApp.

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said it would not tolerate teachers who did not practise good morals.

Provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said people who were not prepared to be good teachers should leave the teaching profession.

Teachers should play the role of parents to pupils, she said.

“All teachers cannot be painted with the same brush because there are good teachers out there, and there are a few individuals who are bad and are abusing our children.

“They must be dealt with.

“This behaviour is not acceptable. It is not allowed at all. It’s against the code of conduct and it is something that we always condemn,” said Caluza.

The National Teachers’ Union (Natu) said it had immediately launched an investigation into the allegations.

Natu president Alan Thompson said once the investigation was complete, the union would take drastic action if there was any truth to the allegations.

“We have over-emphasised the importance of ethics to teachers in our interactions with them and in our gatherings and conferences,” he said.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said his department had zero tolerance for teachers who abused and took advantage of pupils.

“We have always said the vast majority of our teachers are consummate professionals who are committed to the teaching profession, but there are those who are still hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the otherwise noble profession,” he said.

National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary Matakanye Matakanya proposed that the police deal with teachers who abused pupils.

“The law must catch up with them and the courts must hand down the most harsh sentences. Before teachers engage in such disgusting acts with pupils, they should be well aware of the consequences. The teacher should play the role of a parent,” he said.

Matakanya encouraged parents to be more involved in the education of their children.

“If as a parent you’re not involved in the education of your child, it will not be easy to pick up signs of your child being abused or taken advantage of at school. As parents we need to be closer to the school and to the teachers so that teachers can find it easy to approach us,” he said.

