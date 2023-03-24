Teen seriously injured while go-karting is out of ICU and ‘recovering’

Durban — Kristin Govender has been in the ICU since December after sustaining serious injuries while go-karting at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga. She has now been moved to a rehabilitation facility to assist her in the recovery process. Kristin sustained spinal damage and was partially scalped after her hair got tangled during a ride. She also suffered a spinal fracture, some spinal cord damage, and a torn aorta which led to a haemorrhage.

Ruan Coetzee, an attorney, speaking on behalf of Kristin’s father, Vernon Govender, said the 15-year-old was recovering well. “She has been moved to a rehabilitation facility to assist her in the recovery process. Additionally, she will be allowed to go home for one day over the weekend, which would be the first time since the incident on December 28, 2022, to see how she adapts. The family are thankful for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers for Kristin and the family.” In January, the provincial government, pending an investigation, closed the establishment at Gateway.

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) spokesperson Angel Sibisi said mall management has resolved not to renew the lease contract of the business owner. “As a result of our intervention, the go-karting business establishment remains closed to this day, and Gateway mall manager Faizel Potgieter confirmed that it is still not operating.” She said that after the incident, it was revealed that basic first aid and paramedic assistance were not available on site; this was following a meeting with Edtea, mall management and the establishment.

“The Gateway mall is the only mall within the eThekwini Metro that outsource the services of an on-site paramedic, but for limited hours a day. “Most other malls don’t have these services and this is alarming, considering consumers go to malls with the reasonable belief that such essential services are readily accessible if an emergency arises. “Following in-depth discussions with the manager of Gateway mall, it was decided that tenants operating entertainment facilities would be requested to ensure basic medical assistance is readily available during all trading hours, to prioritise consumer safety and well-being.”

Sibisi said that at the time, the establishment exhibited a lack of co-operation with government officials, resulting in a prohibition notice from the Department of Employment. She added that this came after it was discovered that it continued to operate following the incident and did not provide first aid support. “In response to the above findings, the Consumer Protection Services Unit of Edtea has engaged with other mall managers, particularly those with high-risk entertainment facilities such as go-karting, electric controlled rides, and games involving climbing and riding moving machines. The purpose was to ensure that risks are minimised. “The Department of Labour and Employment has issued a prohibition notice to the establishment until it complies with all necessary safety measures, including having first aid kit and emergency support on site.”