Teenage boy, 15, arrested for armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm

Durban — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for armed robbery and being in possession of a firearm in Parkgate, Verulam, on Saturday night. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the teenager was arrested for armed robbery and a firearm was recovered in his possession in A Section, Parkgate.

Balram said residents contacted Rusa asking for help after they apprehended the teenager. He said on arrival, reaction officers were informed that four suspects had approached an individual and robbed him of his cellphone before they fled on foot. The victim called out to the community for assistance. They pursued and apprehended the teenager who was found in possession of the firearm. “The serial numbers were filed off,” Balram said.

He said during an interview with reaction officers, the suspect stated that he was from Mawothi. He met his friends in Parkgate on Saturday afternoon where they planned the robbery. The three suspects who managed to evade arrest are believed to reside in the area. Balram said the suspect and the firearm were handed over to the Verulam SAPS. Residents contacted Reaction Unit South Africa asking for help after they apprehended the teenager armed with a firearm who allegedly robbed someone of their cellphone. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrest by Verulam police.

“He was charged for robbery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm,” Netshiunda said. “He will appear in children’s court soon.” In an unrelated incident in March, a teenage boy, 16, was arrested in Wentworth for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

At the time, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Wentworth police were on patrol in Reiger Road, Wentworth, in the early hours of March 11 when they spotted a suspicious-looking boy. Gwala said a search was conducted and he was found in possession of a firearm with three rounds of ammunition concealed in the body. The 16-year-old was immediately placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.