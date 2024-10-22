Temporary road closures for New Market Road overpass construction

Durban — There will be temporary road closures for installing beams for the construction of the New Market Road overpass bridge in Pietermaritzburg between Saturday and Monday. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) which said the closures will be:

N3 northbound closure: From 9pm on Saturday, October 26, 2024, to 5am on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

N3 southbound closure: From 9pm on Sunday, October 27, 2024, to 5am on Monday, October 28, 2024. The available alternative routes are: N3 northbound: Alternative via Market Road off-ramp then temporary on-ramp back onto N3 i.e. a minor deviation.

N3 southbound: Alternative via Market Road off-ramp then R103 to Ashburton Interchange. Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager Jason Lowe said: “The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), has carefully planned the closures and will manage and monitor them for their full duration.” Lowe said increased traffic volumes can be expected at the Market Road interchange and the roads leading to them.

“Trucks and heavy vehicles are advised to try and delay trips over this period and/or find suitable staging areas to avoid major congestion. Public transport operators are asked to ensure their drivers are aware of route closures and alternative routes affecting their commuter routings,” Lowe said. Light vehicle traffic, as well as emergency services and traffic management, are advised to make use of alternative routes. “Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's patience during the ongoing major road enhancements.”

Meanwhile, from October 27, 2024, to November 27, 2025, the Alan Paton Avenue southbound carriageway between Blackburrow Road and N3 will be closed to construct the Epworth Underpass. The Alan Paton Avenue southbound carriageway (onramp from Alan Paton Avenue to the N3 towards Durban) will be fully closed to traffic to facilitate roadworks as part of the N3 upgrade project between Gladys Manzi (Murray) Road and New England Road Interchange. The planned closure is for: