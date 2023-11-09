Tensions high after fire breaks out at school

Durban — Teachers of Nkosenye Intermediate School in KwaNdengezi, near Pinetown, whose school was damaged by fire on Tuesday, are living in fear after being informed by security that the school drop-outs who often loiter at the school gate and intimidate pupils had threatened to burn the teachers and the school last week. It is said that the fire that broke out on Tuesday damaged the office where exam papers, textbooks and furniture were kept.

Deputy principal Siyanda Sithole said even though they did not understand the reason behind the fire, there were problems that had been going on for months at the school. “We have bullying within the school and a group of drop-outs that have made it a point to terrorise the pupils after school daily. We involved the stakeholders, the Community Policing Forum, parents and the police, but we find ourselves in this situation today,” said Sithole. Nkosenye Intermediate School, where a fire broke out on Tuesday morning. Picture: Phindile Nqumako He said the police had not given them any assurance that they would assist.

“Even as we speak I am coming from the police station to ask that they assist us in monitoring the pupils when school closes because the group of teenagers are still waiting outside the school to fight them after school. We are very worried about the safety of the pupils and the emotional trauma they are facing from this,” he said. Sithole said he suspects that those who caused the fire entered through the roof because it was damaged right through the ceiling. The fire had also engulfed the passages and walls of the office block. “We have lost everything to the fire. We had kept the examination papers in there, therefore this will disrupt the examination period greatly. We also lost books and we will need all the help we can get to recover that loss,” he said.

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said that the department condemns the act. “We can confirm this incident and for now the cause is unknown. We are waiting for a comprehensive report from the district. We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms,” said Mlotshwa. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the KwaNdengezi police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following an incident in which an admin block was set alight.