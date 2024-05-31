Thandiswa Mazwai set to perform in Durban

Durban — Legendary South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai is set to perform at the Durban Playhouse on Friday (today). This is after a sold out and sensational Sankofa Album Launch at Carnival City in Johannesburg. Mazwai will bring music from Sankofa to the Durban Playhouse on Friday (today), May 31 and the Artscape in Cape Town on July 20.

The tour will also include songs from Zabalaza, Thandiswa’s iconic debut solo album, which turned 20 this year. Thandiswa Mazwai brings her new album Sankofa to Durban in partnership with Castle Milk Stout. Picture: Supplied The Kulungile hitmaker said that her latest album, Sankofa, which was released on May 10, is about deep introspection. "Sankofa in the Ghanaian language Twi means to go back and fetch what’s been left behind - what is important, what honours you, and what needs healing. How apt that as I prepare to launch this new work, my seminal album Zabalaza, celebrates 20 years. For me, this is the year of Sankofa,” she said.

Recorded in Johannesburg, Dakar, and New York, the album combines archival Xhosa music, jazz and west African rhythms. It includes songs produced by Meshell Ndegeocello, Chris Bruce, Nduduzo Makhathini, Tendai Shoko and Thandiswa. “I am so excited to share this new music with my fans. It is such a privilege to still be able to do what I love after 30 years in this industry. Ndibulela ngazozibini (I am grateful) for all the love and support. We promise a show full of love and celebration," she said. Mazwai revealed that the tour has been made possible with the generous support of Castle Milk Stout. She also said that the collaboration between Castle Milk Stout and herself reflects support for women and Africans.

"Thank you to Castle Milk stout, a brand entrenched in the preservation and celebration of tradition and culture, for supporting this tour. Thank you for supporting women’s dreams, and the dreams of us African people. With every special gig we do we create jobs in the creative industry. So thank you Castle Milk Stout for having faith in what we can create," she said. Tickets sold at Webtickets. The event will be in Playhouse Durban at 231 Smith Street, Durban Central at 6pm. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.