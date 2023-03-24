The ANC did not lose the Dannhauser ward to the IFP, the party says

Durban — The IFP in KZN is enthusiastic about its by-election performances, including taking a ward from an independent candidate in Dannhauser Local Municipality in the Amajuba District. The ward was previously controlled by an independent, who defected from the ANC before the 2021 local government elections and before ward 12 was in the hands of the ANC.

The IFP obtained 52% compared with 36% in 2021. IFP KZN provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said the party was prepared to fight and overcome challenges faced by the Dannhauser community. He said after visiting and listening to the cries from the community, they discovered that they had huge infrastructure and housing challenges. “We observed that a lot of people living in that area do not have their own houses and the roads are (in) poor condition. The toilets are also in bad condition and sewage is scattered all over the place, which is not hygienic,” said Ntuli.

He said the community complained that nothing had been done to better the situation. The IFP pledged to do well in the respective municipalities to maintain people’s trust. “These by-election results symbolise a clear rejection of the ANC by the people of Dannhauser and the entire province of KZN. People are tired of the empty and unfulfilled promises of the ANC. The people of KZN are consistently demonstrating their loyalty and strong belief in the IFP, which lives out the values of honesty, clean governance, respect and diligence towards service delivery,” said Ntuli. He said the IFP was humbled and motivated by these results.