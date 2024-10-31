The circle of life: black mamba’s role in Durban’s ecosystem

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a feisty black mamba on the edge of a cliff and revealed how they balance the ecosystem.
Earlier this week, Evans said it was baby season for the rock dassies/rock hyrax (rock rabbit).
These small mammals are common in cliffs around Durban, and stormwater drains, particularly in Westville.
Evans said that as cute as they may be - unless you have to catch a cornered one - they are part of the food chain.
“Crowned eagles take adults, black mambas eat the babies, so this time of year is a good time for mambas to fatten up,” Evans explained.
“Sad for the dassies of course. But, all animal numbers need to be kept in check, and that’s a mamba’s job in this case.”
He said black mambas also feed on rats, birds and feral kittens.
Evans removed a 2-metre black mamba from an old, unused septic tank, on the edge of a cliff, which dassies had been living in.
He said the feisty snake had him sweating at times, but eventually he managed.
“It has a massive bulge! The large dassie colony is down a member,” Evans said.
“The circle of life.”
“Anywhere else, I’d have left it. But with dogs close by, including a dog who had been bitten by a cobra recently, I was reluctant to leave it,” Evans said.
Meanwhile, last Friday Evans and veterinarian Dr Carla Goede received a picture and they thought it could be a mamba.
“Peering into a dark space between two bags of rubbish, looking for a snake,” Evans said.
“After moving a lot of bags and plastic, we found the snake.”
“Ah, it’s a mamba,” Evans said to Goede who agreed.
Unfortunately, that was short-lived because in a matter of seconds, there was a venom spray.
This made them sure, it was not a mamba.
“Bloody spitters,” Evans said. “Luckily we avoided venom in the eyes, but still. Plenty on my phone, arms and legs, which I just washed off.
“There’s better ways to end a Friday,” Evans said.
