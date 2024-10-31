The circle of life: black mamba’s role in Durban’s ecosystem

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a feisty black mamba on the edge of a cliff and revealed how they balance the ecosystem. Earlier this week, Evans said it was baby season for the rock dassies/rock hyrax (rock rabbit).

These small mammals are common in cliffs around Durban, and stormwater drains, particularly in Westville. Evans said that as cute as they may be - unless you have to catch a cornered one - they are part of the food chain. “Crowned eagles take adults, black mambas eat the babies, so this time of year is a good time for mambas to fatten up,” Evans explained.

“Sad for the dassies of course. But, all animal numbers need to be kept in check, and that’s a mamba’s job in this case.” He said black mambas also feed on rats, birds and feral kittens. A 2-metre black mamba found hunting dassies on a cliff edge. | Nick Evans Evans removed a 2-metre black mamba from an old, unused septic tank, on the edge of a cliff, which dassies had been living in.

He said the feisty snake had him sweating at times, but eventually he managed. “It has a massive bulge! The large dassie colony is down a member,” Evans said. “The circle of life.”

“Anywhere else, I’d have left it. But with dogs close by, including a dog who had been bitten by a cobra recently, I was reluctant to leave it,” Evans said. The Mozambique spitting cobra that surprised Nick Evans and veterinarian Dr Carla Goede after thinking it was a mamba. | Nick Evans Meanwhile, last Friday Evans and veterinarian Dr Carla Goede received a picture and they thought it could be a mamba. “Peering into a dark space between two bags of rubbish, looking for a snake,” Evans said.

“After moving a lot of bags and plastic, we found the snake.” “Ah, it’s a mamba,” Evans said to Goede who agreed. Unfortunately, that was short-lived because in a matter of seconds, there was a venom spray.

This made them sure, it was not a mamba. “Bloody spitters,” Evans said. “Luckily we avoided venom in the eyes, but still. Plenty on my phone, arms and legs, which I just washed off. “There’s better ways to end a Friday,” Evans said.