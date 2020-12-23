The Durban North Pole hopes to return in 2021 as they remember those who have succumbed to Covid-19 this year

Durban - THE Munsami family in uMhlanga, whose home dazzled visitors with its elaborate display of lights for the festive season, have decided against it this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family have dubbed their home in Somerset Park “the Durban North Pole”. The brightly coloured display of lights included snowmen and reindeer and attracted onlookers from far and wide. Many were invited on to the property to take selfies. In a previous interview with Independent Media, businessman Vasu Munsami, 51, his wife, Lallie, 50, and daughters Lisa, 27, and Nikita, 23, said they regarded it as an opportunity to spread cheer in their community and to get to know their neighbours. Vasu also celebrates his birthday on December 26. A recent statement on their Durban North Pole Facebook page read: “As we come to our final month and our favourite time of year we have chosen to commemorate our loved ones that are no longer with us, and so the Durban North Pole will not switch on this year. Our hearts are sore to post this message as we all could use some Christmas cheer. But in light of this pandemic, we know that is the responsible and respectful decision.

“We have always been overwhelmed by your love and support and we can take comfort in knowing that, in this time of uncertainty, this year will be no different. We encourage you to stay safe and follow all health and safety protocols during this pandemic. We look forward to spending next Christmas with you.”

Nikita said her entire family, including aunts, uncles and cousins, helped decorate the home. The lights covered all corners of the home and garden landscape.

She said the idea was conceived in 2006 after putting up a few lights for her father’s birthday. Nikita said they entered the “Big Switch On” competition run by East Coast Radio where people would vote for the best Christmas house. This increased their enthusiasm to do better every year.

Reacting to the post on Facebook, Nancy Rowley thanked the family for the years of joy and cheer they had brought to the community.

“Thank you for opening your house to the public. Much appreciated. May 2021 be a bright and prosperous year for you and your family and worldwide,” Rowley wrote.

Kirsty Gray said: “Such sad news! You have been a part of many people’s life, big and small, bringing the magic of Christmas alive. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

Daily News