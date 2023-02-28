‘The IFP must fire its sex predators’ - ANC KZN

Durban — Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have cautiously welcomed the stance taken by the IFP when it suspended the mayor of Abaqulusi Local Municipality and a councillor in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality for their alleged involvement in sex-related scandals. The Mayor of Abaqulusi, Mncedisi Maphisa, is accused of instructing senior municipal employees always to consult and involve him in the appointment of officials in his municipality, while the Alfred Duma Local Municipality councillor has been implicated in a sex-for-jobs scandal.

The ANC and the DA reacted to the IFP NEC's decision it took on Monday to suspend them. ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo said the suspension of the mayor and councillor is the IFP’s attempt to project a holier-than-thou image. “We believe that the IFP statement is not just lip service, but is in keeping with the party’s culture of projecting a holier-than-thou image merely to offset the reckless behaviour of their sex predators,” Mtolo said.

Despite the two most recent sex scandals, Mtolo recalled that an IFP councillor in KwaDukuza Local Municipality, who was arrested and suspended after sleeping with a 14-year-old schoolgirl was reinstated by the party. The councillor allegedly slept with the child and offered her money ranging from R100. He also promised to build a house for the family. “The fact that an IFP leader who was arrested for statutory rape was reinstated to serve the public says a lot about the party,” Mtolo said.

“It is interesting that in their latest statement, the IFP NEC opted not to reveal the names of the two sex predators,” he said. Mtolo asked what the IFP was hiding. “We believe that this is a clear indication of a high level of hypocrisy,” Mtolo said.

He said that hypocrisy is an addiction. It is a well-known fact that a hypocrite will say one thing publicly and do another privately. “As the ANC we are siding with communities who have vowed to uproot councillors who are sex predators in IFP-controlled municipalities and wards,” Mtolo said. Mtolo said that additionally, because the IFP has admitted to this sex-for-jobs racket in their statement, it demand the following:

All women who are contract workers and have been used as sex objects are employed permanently.

Instead of suspension and granting of leave, the IFP must fire its sex predators to demonstrate that they are not the party of hypocrites. “We support the Office of the Premier, the Department of Social Development and KZN Gender Machinery for assigning social workers and other support including a shelter for the two survivors in Alfred Duma Local Municipality,” Mtolo said. “Equally, we are encouraged by (the) speed demonstrated by the South African Police Service who have assigned a dedicated investigating officer. Victims will also be enrolled into the Witness Protection Programme to ensure their safety,” he said. ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele added that the IFP has effectively admitted in their statement that there is a sex-for-jobs racket in the IFP-controlled municipalities.

Mndebele stated the ANC is siding with the communities who have vowed to uproot councillors who are sex predators in the IFP-controlled municipalities. “The IFP must fire its sex predators to demonstrate that the party is serious about ensuring justice for those women who have been sexually abused,” he said. DA KZN leader and MPL Francois Rodgers has called for the councillors to appear before respective ethics committees to account for their actions and, where criminal behaviour is found, face the full might of the law.

“As the DA, we believe the action by the IFP is a step in the right direction and is in the best interests of good governance,” Rodgers said. Abaqulusi Mayor Mncedisi Maphisa has been suspended with immediate effect over sexual misconduct allegations. Picture: Supplied Maphisa is suspected of having warned senior municipal employees to “behave” and that “he is the only bull in the kraal”, therefore, the only man with authority to sleep with female municipal workers. Maphisa is also accused of having recklessly instructed municipal workers to disregard legal recruitment processes when making appointments. It is alleged that Maphisa had told the council employees that from then onwards, no recruitment process must take place without any form of consultation with him, adding that he is the only one with authority to hire and fire municipal workers.

It is alleged that the councillor had been accused by several women contract workers of luring them to have sex with him in exchange for keeping their jobs. IFP spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the mayor of Abaqulusi was suspended and was directed to take leave from municipal duties immediately. The deputy mayor of Abaqulusi is to act as mayor with immediate effect. “The speaker of Alfred Duma Municipality is directed to ensure that service delivery is not adversely impacted in the affected ward. The affected councillors will appear before the NEC at a special meeting scheduled to sit no later than 5 March,” he said.

Hlengwa added that the IFP reaffirmed the rights of women in the workplace to perform their jobs free from harassment and intimidation. Hlengwa further said the IFP considered these matters to be of a very serious nature, and as such, they are receiving the priority attention of the party through investigation.