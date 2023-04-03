The rise in killing of elderly women in KZN raises red flags

Durban — Ninety percent of elderly people do not have anyone checking up on them, leaving them alone and vulnerable and allowing perpetrators to do as they please. Elders Voice KZN founder Joanne Herbst made the remark after pensioner Ntombi Beauty Mkhize, 84, was found with several gunshot wounds, on her bed, in her home in Folweni, south of Durban, last week.

Herbst said incidents like these happened because old people were usually neglected and did not have anybody to turn to for assistance. “You will find most old people live alone, people must ensure to care for the elderly,” Herbst, said. Mkhize’s family said the shooting left them with many questions.

Her granddaughter, Silindile Mkhize, 36, said Mkhize was sleeping next to her 8-year-old grandchild, who did not hear shots fired. “Those with her in the house heard the gunshot but did not assume it was from my grandmother’s room.” Mkhize said the next morning he was found dead by her grandson, 16, who fetches his medication from her room daily. The family grew anxious after knocking on the door countless times but she did not open it. “We assumed it was the flu because she had been complaining of it, only to realise that she was killed, after seeing the blood and cartridges on the floor.”

Mkhize said this came as a shock and they were living in fear. “It is hard to believe. Our grandmother was a quiet person who got along with everybody. She always went to church on Sundays.” Ntombi Mkhize, 84, was shot and killed in her sleep. Picture: Supplied KZN SA Local Government Association (Salga) women’s commission chairperson, Queen Xulu, said this incident came as a shock.

“KZN crime statistics show lawlessness has become the norm; 17 people are murdered and 25 people raped every day – a result of the government’s failure to enforce the rule of law.” KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza urged communities to create a safe, caring environment for the vulnerable. “We’re disturbed and saddened by the violence, abuse and neglect directed at our older citizens.”

Police said the motive of the killing was unknown. Investigations continue. Similar incidents have been reported in KZN last week, where a woman, 75, was found dead in her house in KwaDukuza with several fatal stab wounds. Also, the lifeless body of a missing middle aged woman was found in a shrub with blood oozing from her nose, not far from her home. She was apparently killed by an intruder who tried to steal from her home-located spaza shop. Another disturbing story went viral the past week of a Nongoma gogo raped almost the whole night by an intruder.