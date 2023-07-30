Thekwini TVET College and Higher Health donate much-needed food to Chesterville home-based rehab

Durban — Nhlanhla Mdima from the Student Support Service Unit of Thekwini TVET College in partnership with Higher Health said they decided to donate to a home-based rehab NGO, “Umunt Ngumuntu Ngabantu”, because of its contribution to the community and as part of Mandela Month. Siphelele Ndlebe owns the home-based rehab in Chesterville. Mdima said they were very grateful for what he was doing for the community, and encouraged him to continue his great work assisting the community, especially the youth.

Thekwini College and Higher Health visited the rehab foundation and donated groceries on Friday. Ndlebe is from Chesterville and is a comedian, entrepreneur and motivational speaker with a slot on Ukhozi FM, which he said meant a lot to him. “What they have done will make a huge difference to our brothers that we are assisting,” said Ndlebe.

This NGO assists youth from Chesterville and surrounding townships who are suffering due to drugs, especially whoonga. Ndlebe through his foundation is also providing monthly groceries to disadvantaged families, providing transport and buying uniform for school kids, as well as fetching medication for home-bound patients. He added that assisting the community was very challenging, especially dealing with people who were on drugs. It needed patience and someone who cared for people.