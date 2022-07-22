There will be no winner or loser, says Mashatile on ANC KZN conference

Durban — ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has told delegates that the 9th ANC KZN provincial conference needed to unite and ensure that the movement remained alive, whatever the outcome of the conference. In an official address at the opening of the 9th ANC KZN conference held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, Mashatile said the conference outcomes must not divide the ANC and no one would be declared winner or loser.

Mashatile also paid tribute to the late deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte who died on Sunday. “Comrade Jessie was the pillar of strength as the organisation and we will always cherish the times we shared with her. She was a mother to many and remained loyal to the organisation,” Mashatile said. He conceded that the ANC was facing attacks from those opposed to its ideological position.

He said some of the attacks needed to be countered and members of the party should ensure they defended the movement where necessary. “Renewal is about returning the ANC to its values of unity, honesty, hard work, service and values of democratic centralism, criticism, and values of discipline. “We know that renewal is not easy and there will be pushback even from within. As a movement, we face a reality of rejection from our people and other sections of society.

“This has given our ideological opposition to gain ground in our traditional stronghold areas. This was evident in the last local government elections, however, we must also remember that voters did not reject us as they did not vote for the opposition, but they were of course not energised,” he said. Mashatile said branches had a responsibility to lead and give direction. He encouraged members in their respective branches to participate in community activities. “Let us provide support to the ANC Women’s League and other structures, including the alliance, because we have always worked together. Let us remember that throughout history, each time our movement faced challenges, together we always came out strong and victorious.”

Mashatile said the national policy conference of the ANC scheduled for July 28 - 31 would be a battle of ideas where serious discussions would unfold with the aim of strengthening the policy direction of the ANC. “We must disappoint those who have already written the obituary of the ANC, saying that it is over with us and that we will never come back in the 2024 general elections,” he said. Daily News