Third time lucky for Durban South Snake Rescue after bagging 2.3m black mamba, first mamba for the year

Durban South Snake Rescue was excited after bagging its first mamba for the year. This after two disappointing mamba call-outs.

The organisation said that after a previous disappointment of a mamba call with nothing at all, sadness hit. All they wanted was to catch a mamba to get the year rolling, their first mamba catch for 2023. It did not matter whether the mamba was black or green.

The organisation said that the first two mamba catches were a disappointment as they were not there. “Third time lucky are the words Grant told Shante (Biljoen),” Durban South Snake Rescue said. It said that Grant’s good friend and fellow snake rescuer Nick Evans gave him a call from a black mamba not far from where he was working.

“When this happens you know your chances of getting a mamba are high,” Durban South Snake Rescue said. The black mamba was in a garage with building rubble, building sand, crates and more packed from top to floor, a maze of places for snakes to hide makes it difficult to find. Picture: Durban South Snake Rescue It said that a mamba was spotted in a double garage in Bellair and hopefully it was still going to be there. Grant and Shante arrived there quickly and proceeded in looking for, and moving things around while waiting for Evans.

“With building rubble, building sand, crates and more packed in the garage from top to floor, a maze of places for snakes to hide makes it difficult to find,” Durban South Snake Rescue said. The duo were shown a video of the mamba going across the garage, proof that the snake they were looking for is a mamba. While waiting for Evans, Shante stood on the other side of the double garage with a grab stick in hand just in case the mamba was near as the gap in the door was wide enough for the snake to get out. Almost like Shante is the trap near the gap.

“Grant moved things around, unpacking the garage, looking for the snake where he was working; he didn't get a break,” Durban South Snake Rescue said. Evans arrived, helped move things and watched Grant’s back as he always does, seeing many signs of rats but none around. “Packing and moving for what seemed like days, just kidding, only 20 minutes or more went past by the way,” Durban South Snake Rescue said.

Evans then decided to move to the other side of the garage where Shante was standing. "Grant moved to the other side of the garage, Nick saw the snake, Grant carefully moved a roll of barb-wire and moved a wooden crate. Can you believe it after all that hard work, as it always happens the mamba popped out its head and Nick managed to grab it?" Durban South Snake Rescue said. "Grant and Nick had to go through an obstacle course to go outside carrying the mamba hand in hand.

“What a beauty,” Durban South Snake Rescue said. The organisation said the beautiful specimen, a suspected female, measured 2 metres 34 centimetres long. “At long last, the first mamba of the year, we are all smiling from ear to ear,” Durban South Snake Rescue said.

It thanked Evans for giving them the call and Grant and Shante from Durban South Snake Rescue for going out. A huge thank you to Jaun for allowing Grant to leave work to go catch the mamba and a big thank you to the concerned citizens for calling us to catch the mamba. Adding, Evans said he had fun on Friday afternoon helping Durban South Snake Rescue search a garage for the 2.3m black mamba in Bellair. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995