This is how Durban comedians are handling the Covid gig lull

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AS South Africa battles the second wave of the coronavirus with restrictions on gatherings and curfews in place, some of Durban’s top comedians said the comedy landscape would change this year as online performances and material have become a large source of income. Carvin Goldstone said he did not expect 2021 to be a comedy friendly scene. What he did expect was for there to be the odd gig like private and corporate events. Outdoor and big events are not currently allowed. He said he did a few shows in 2020 with limited numbers and in hindsight it was still dangerous as social distancing in small venues was poor and he looked to online for revenue. “Online shows have been lucrative for some. I have done decently I would say. I have had two online shows, this is completely dependent on how big and loyal your audience is. This is purely reaping years of investment in your audience that is what this whole moment is for most comedians. A lot of comedians in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal don’t have massive loyal fan bases. It’s not a way to make money for most comedians,” he said. For those who cannot go into another industry he said the online space was a place to make money. He earned almost half of his income in December, from YouTube and will probably earn some income in January and February from online activities, which would not necessarily mean hosting shows.

Goldstone said in March last year he made a video telling comedians to forget about comedy and get other jobs until things got back to normal as waiting it out would not work.

Goldstone said some comedians were financially hit hard while others were not affected as much. What helped him was that he had a good corporate base of clients.

When asked if it was too early to joke about Covid-19, he said: “It is never too soon to tell jokes about anything. That is my philosophy. It is how well the joke is written. Any joke that is well written can be told at any time, provided it is a well-written joke.”

Masood Boomgaard also felt comedians should look at widening their methods of earning an income. He believed that comedy shows this year were going to be small and intimate. Boomgaard noticed a hesitancy to attend shows even when infection numbers were low.

“I don't think comedians lament the fact that gatherings have been limited since demand is low as people are afraid to attend events. In December, many shows were cancelled even before the lockdown level 3 announcement for the sake of the safety of patrons as well as due to a lack of demand. Online seems more viable now,” Boomgaard said.

He had diversified his repertoire and now performed at Zoom birthday parties, corporate events and even put out a movie called The Golden Cock that is streaming online and a comedy special that is available on Quicket.

Another change that has come for the comedian was being able to navigate the landscape around telling jokes. “I think it's a tricky subject. We have to be sensitive since it really is a tragedy. Joking about the new normal and how Covid-19 has changed our lives as opposed to the actual virus is okay though I think,” Boomgaard said.