Durban — Artificial Intelligence (AI) used to turn at least 41 countries into villains has been well received by social media users. These include countries from North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

According to various social media accounts, an AI was asked to illustrate countries as villains It is believed that the creator of the villains is Tik Tok user Freitas AI Art (@ailoubfreitas). He captioned one of his videos: “Asking AI to turn countries into supervillains”.

South Africa is one of the countries that was turned into a villain. South Africa. | @loubfreitas Here are some villains from Africa: Madagascar. | @loubfreitas Egypt. | @loubfreitas Here are some of the other countries that were turned into villains in the Americas:

Argentina. | @loubfreitas Mexico. | @loubfreitas Brazil. | @loubfreitas USA. | @loubfreitas Ecuador. | @loubfreitas Canada. | @loubfreitas Jamaica. | @loubfreitas Costa Rica. | @loubfreitas Peru. | @loubfreitas Here are the countries that were turned into villains in Europe and Asia: Ukraine. | @loubfreitas UK. | @loubfreitas China. | @loubfreitas Qatar. | @loubfreitas Germany. | @loubfreitas Russia. | @loubfreitas Scotland. | @loubfreitas Norway. | @loubfreitas Sweden. | @loubfreitas Iceland. | @loubfreitas Saudi Arabia. | @loubfreitas France. | @loubfreitas Italy. | @loubfreitas Finland. | @loubfreitas North Korea. | @loubfreitas Spain. | @loubfreitas India. | @loubfreitas Japan. | @loubfreitas Greece. | @loubfreitas Here are Australia and New Zealand: Australia. | @loubfreitas New Zealand. | @loubfreitas Reports suggest that Freitas AI Art was asked to turn 41 countries into AI.