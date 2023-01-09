Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 9, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

This is what South Africa would look like if we used AI to turn the country into a villain

Ukraine. | @loubfreitas

Ukraine. | @loubfreitas

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban — Artificial Intelligence (AI) used to turn at least 41 countries into villains has been well received by social media users.

These include countries from North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to various social media accounts, an AI was asked to illustrate countries as villains

It is believed that the creator of the villains is Tik Tok user Freitas AI Art (@ailoubfreitas).

He captioned one of his videos: “Asking AI to turn countries into supervillains”.

The villains reflect something about the country, whether it is the national animal or clothing.

@ailoubfreitas Asking AI to turn countries into supervillain. Part 5 #fyp #fyu #foryoupage #ai #midjourney #generations #artificialintelligence #country #artificialintelligence #villain #ireland #nigeria #romania #england #wales #colombia #poland ♬ Limbo - Freddie Dredd

Freitas generates content using AI and is believed to work at MidJourney, an independent research lab which explores new mediums of thought, and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species.

It comprises a small self-funded team focused on design, human infrastructure, and AI, and is headed by David Holz, an executive.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa is one of the countries that was turned into a villain.

South Africa. | @loubfreitas

Here are some villains from Africa:

Madagascar. | @loubfreitas
Egypt. | @loubfreitas

Here are some of the other countries that were turned into villains in the Americas:

Story continues below Advertisement
Argentina. | @loubfreitas
Mexico. | @loubfreitas
Brazil. | @loubfreitas
USA. | @loubfreitas
Ecuador. | @loubfreitas
Canada. | @loubfreitas
Jamaica. | @loubfreitas
Costa Rica. | @loubfreitas
Peru. | @loubfreitas

Here are the countries that were turned into villains in Europe and Asia:

Ukraine. | @loubfreitas
UK. | @loubfreitas
China. | @loubfreitas
Qatar. | @loubfreitas
Germany. | @loubfreitas
Russia. | @loubfreitas
Scotland. | @loubfreitas
Norway. | @loubfreitas
Sweden. | @loubfreitas
Iceland. | @loubfreitas
Saudi Arabia. | @loubfreitas
France. | @loubfreitas
Italy. | @loubfreitas
Finland. | @loubfreitas
North Korea. | @loubfreitas
Spain. | @loubfreitas
India. | @loubfreitas
Japan. | @loubfreitas
Greece. | @loubfreitas

Here are Australia and New Zealand:

Australia. | @loubfreitas
New Zealand. | @loubfreitas

Reports suggest that Freitas AI Art was asked to turn 41 countries into AI.

To show the villains, a Tik Toker separated these into three videos, the first was grouped as America under the headline South American countries as villains according to the AI.

The images have been well received as some Twitter users have asked for their own countries to be turned into villains.

Daily News

Related Topics:

South AfricaAfricaAsiaEuropeArtificial IntelligenceArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobeka Ngema