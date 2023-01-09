Durban — Artificial Intelligence (AI) used to turn at least 41 countries into villains has been well received by social media users.
These include countries from North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe.
According to various social media accounts, an AI was asked to illustrate countries as villains
It is believed that the creator of the villains is Tik Tok user Freitas AI Art (@ailoubfreitas).
He captioned one of his videos: “Asking AI to turn countries into supervillains”.
The villains reflect something about the country, whether it is the national animal or clothing.
@ailoubfreitas Asking AI to turn countries into supervillain. Part 5 #fyp #fyu #foryoupage #ai #midjourney #generations #artificialintelligence #country #artificialintelligence #villain #ireland #nigeria #romania #england #wales #colombia #poland ♬ Limbo - Freddie Dredd
Freitas generates content using AI and is believed to work at MidJourney, an independent research lab which explores new mediums of thought, and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species.
It comprises a small self-funded team focused on design, human infrastructure, and AI, and is headed by David Holz, an executive.
South Africa is one of the countries that was turned into a villain.
Here are some villains from Africa:
Here are some of the other countries that were turned into villains in the Americas:
Here are the countries that were turned into villains in Europe and Asia:
Here are Australia and New Zealand:
Reports suggest that Freitas AI Art was asked to turn 41 countries into AI.
To show the villains, a Tik Toker separated these into three videos, the first was grouped as America under the headline South American countries as villains according to the AI.
The images have been well received as some Twitter users have asked for their own countries to be turned into villains.
Someone asked AI to turn each country into a villain 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/yzZIWM7bbJ— Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) January 5, 2023
Daily News