Thompson’s Bay Beach sewer woes continue

Durban — Another sewage spillage has caused the KwaDukuza Municipality to close Thompson’s Bay Beach. On Monday morning, the KwaDukuza Municipality said: “Residents and stakeholders are advised that Thompson’s Bay Beach has been closed owing to a sewage spillage along Simbithi Drive.”

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience. “The beach will be reopened once water tests prove that the water is safe for bathing,” the municipality said. On June 3 the municipality advised the public of a sewage spill at Simbithi Drive, affecting Thompson’s Bay Beach, which caused it to be closed.

The municipality said that Siza Water was contacted as the responsible authority, and they stopped the overflow from the affected manhole. The latest report was that they were currently inspecting the area, and also cleaning up. “The municipality has since requested a report from them and the water samples to be taken for the assessment of the extent of the contamination,” the municipality said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident in the eThekwini Municipality, last week the Daily News reported that a huge sewerage pipe hag burst right in front of the Oyster Box and the Beverly Hills hotel.

The stinky, messy leak was discovered on Wednesday morning. ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said it was shocking that sewage was allowed to flow down the street, straight on to the beach, and yet the beaches remained open, despite the potential danger to the lives of bathers from E. coli. Beesley said the sewage leak should be called the “ANC river”, an ironic reference to the poor service delivery by the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality.