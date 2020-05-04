Thousands head from KZN to Joburg as inter-provincial travel ban lifted for 7 days

Durban - TRAFFIC volumes might increase in KwaZulu-Natal, as the seven-day deadline of the special dispensation allowing residents to travel between provinces, metros and districts approaches.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma published regulations allowing a special dispensation for persons who were not in their places of residence before the lockdown period and could not travel between provinces, metros and districts to return to their homes. Those people are allowed to travel between May 1 and 7.

On Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said long-distance bus and taxi operators were allowed to transport passengers during the special dispensation. However, they must comply with the 70% passenger capacity.

As part of regulation all passengers must be wearing masks and the sanitisation of vehicles after each journey was mandatory.

N3 Toll Concession commercial manager Con Roux said traffic volumes headed towards Durban or Johannesburg, through Mooi Plaza, were around 300 vehicles an hour on both Friday and Saturday.