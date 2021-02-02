Three arrested for Chatsworth mob justice murder

Durban - THREE men were arrested on Monday in connection with the mob justice murder of Chatsworth resident Eugene Reddy. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 31-year-old man was severely assaulted in Moorton in December 2020. A relative reported the victim as missing. Gwala said investigations revealed that the missing person had been severely assaulted resulting in the ambulance services taking him to a hospital. Gwala said he died of his injuries at the hospital. Eugene’s mother, Kogie Reddy, said she last saw her son alive was when she gave him a glass of water on December 14. That day they had both visited a relative in Moorton. Reddy said Eugene was supposed to go home, complete an errand and return at 5pm to fetch her. On his way home, Eugene was allegedly beaten by a group of men who accused him of stealing. Pictures taken of Reddy show him on his back, dead, on the sidewalk. A private ambulance took Reddy to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital as an unidentified person.

Reddy grew concerned when Eugene did not come home.

She opened a missing person report at Chatsworth police station on December 17. She received a call from the police on January 22. The police took her to Park Rynie Mortuary to identify a body that was picked up from Road 908 in Chatsworth.

The body was decomposed. Reddy identified her son by a tattoo on his neck with the words FFS.

“I could not look at him in that state. I identified him by viewing the left side of the body. The report said he was assaulted and died in hospital. He did not have any clothes on. It was heart-wrenching for me to visit the scene where he died on Sunday. Nobody could come forward and say anything,” Kogie said.

She was awaiting the post-mortem results. Police had also taken DNA samples from Reddy to determine if they matched the dead man.

“My child was innocent. He was a wonderful person. My only child is gone. How can they be so cowardly? I viewed the cellphone footage. I could not handle it. But it gave me some closure,” she said.

“Those arrested must be punished. The person who recorded the video was also arrested. As a single parent, I raised my son the hard way. My son worked part-time for an upholstery company, a scrap yard and footwear company,” she said.

Day 2 Day foundation co-ordinator Bilal Khan said they were assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Moorton Community Police Forum interim chairperson Rocky Naidoo was shocked that the matter was kept under wraps until the videos surfaced on social media on Sunday.

Naidoo said residents had not come forward with information for fear of being victimised.

“Petty crime is rampant and happening regularly. The community is sick and tired of it. Dealing with it in such an extreme manner is unacceptable. This is an isolated incident that should not have taken place. They should have called the police if they suspected him of stealing,” Naidoo said.

Gwala condemned the actions of the community. “It is totally unacceptable that someone is killed merely because he was a suspect. Police will follow the necessary route to establish the deceased’s guilt or innocence. Mob justice is a dangerous practice.”

