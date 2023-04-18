Three aspects of a ward councillor’s mandate - eThekwini Municipality

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality said that councillors are representatives of their constituents and their immediate needs. As a result, the municipality listed three important aspects of a councillor’s mandate. The three mandates are:

Acting as representatives of, and reporting back to, the community they serve; Providing leadership roles in the Council; and, Acting as custodians or guardians of public finances. Using one of their ward councillors as an example, the municipality illustrated how councillor Jabulani Maphumulo, an ANC councillor of Ward 76, performed his duties. The municipality said that Maphumulo holds meetings every Thursday at Glebeland Hall from 4pm to 6pm; he uses the time to report back to the Ward 76 community. “Do not miss this important meeting and an opportunity to engage with your councillor,” the municipality said.

“His plans for Ward 76 include forging unit Ward 76, specifically Section R and Madala stairs; the establishment and smooth running of a youth development programme as well as a skills programme for disabled people.” According to his know your ward councillor profile, Ward 76 is home to Maphumulo, who enjoys helping people and finding solutions to community-related problems. Current projects ongoing in the ward include housing and rolling out electricity connections.

Speaking on challenges in his ward, Maphumulo said that these were crime, the need for formal pipes to distribute water, and poverty were causes for concern. However, Maphumulo is determined to tackle these issues head-on and work to resolve them during his term in office. Reacting to the municipality’s three aspects of a councillor’s mandate, this is what Facebook users had to say:

Yvonne Griffiths said: “Less talk and more action please!” Chris Roderick Kuppusamy said: “Who do we report to if councillor is not doing their jobs?” Mtho Ndloh said: “I've never seen my councillor in Ward 44.”

Sharky Sharks said: “Who to report to if the councillor of Ward 109 isn't doing his job and doesn't inform any residents of anything.” Alert South Africa said: “Ward 21 - nothing has been done since the ANC took over flood damages still not fixed and ignored.” Isabel Bella Ramgopal said that there is no water in the Demat area from Demat Road going right up to Hlanganisa Road. Since Last week Wednesday, April 12, it is April 17, and no tankers in the area. EThekwini Municipality, how do we survive like this in the area? Please restore the water or send tankers. Thank you.