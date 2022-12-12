Three brazen criminals allegedly steal items including uniforms worth R300 000 from military base

Durban — Three men have appeared in court for allegedly stealing from the Bluff military base recently. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Brighton Beach police arrested three suspects aged 38 and 39 for burglary and theft on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

“The trio were arrested inside a military base in Durban and were found in possession of suspected stolen property. They appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, November 9, 2022.” According to information the Daily News received, property to the value of R300 000 was stolen from the Bluff military base and only items worth R100 000 were recovered. The information said that Brighton Beach SAPS, military police, ET Rapid Response, TRSS and YinYang Tactical were involved.

It said that information about stolen equipment was received from the military base and after a search, the suspects were apprehended. “We recovered military uniforms and R5 rifle shoulder straps, oil for vehicles and military camping tents. Upon further investigation, a SAPS radio was found,” the information read. Last month, a private security company arrested four suspects and recovered one wanted vehicle and five unlicensed firearms during an operation in the Bluff area.

ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that their Tactical Response Team members responded to a complaint received via the Bluff Community Policing Forum of a suspicious vehicle with four occupants parked at a Bluff shopping centre. “Our members promptly responded and upon arrival identified themselves to the occupants of the vehicle,” Lokker said. “Our members then noticed suspects attempting to hide a rifle, and the suspects were immediately tactically removed from the vehicle and detained for the members’ safety and that of the public.”

