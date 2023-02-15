Three killed, two injured after gunmen fire a hail of bullets towards minibus taxi in KZN

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after a minibus taxi with passengers was shot at by unknown gunmen in the south of KZN. The incident happened at about midday on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “Harding police are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder following an incident where five people were shot by unknown people on Tuesday, February 14, at Gundrifts area in Harding. “Three people were fatally shot while others were taken to hospital for medical attention. “It is alleged that the driver and his passengers were in the taxi when unknown people who were driving a vehicle opened fire, wounding the victims,” Gwala said.

Harding police are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder following an incident where five people were shot by unknown gunmen on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook On Facebook, Sboh Zungu said that his friend drove more than 5km while the perpetrators were busy firing shots at him. “He is recovering well in hospital. “I would like to send my deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t save all (of) them because of (the) severe injuries they sustained,” Zungu said.

Reacting to the incident, this is what Harding residents and others had to say: Vukile Vika said: “We live in a really unsafe country. Condolences to the families and prayers are with those who are fighting for their lives in hospital.” Leeworx Ngobese said: “This is out of hand…”

Thulisa Fundie Cwele said it was really heartbreaking. Gideon Chimhondo said: “We don't know the motive because this vehicle doesn’t have number plates… ‘our’ friend must be honest enough and tell us the truth.” More in the “Daily News” on Thursday.