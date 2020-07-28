Three KZN Drivers’ Licence Testing Centres open but eight close as Covid-19 infections continue

Durban - Three Drivers’ Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) have reopened while eight more close due to Covid-19. Rossburgh DLTC, Port Shepstone DLTC and Camperdown DLTC and Registering Authority (RA) reopened on Monday. The KZN Transport Department said Rossburgh DLTC will be opened for all services using a numbering system to limit the number of customers to ensure physical distancing protocols. “It is now compulsory for the customers to bring an optometrist report to avoid using our eye testing machine,” said the department.

The department said the Pinetown DLTC did not reopen as previously advised because of positive Covid-19 cases. Newcastle DLTC and RA and Nkandla DLTC were closed because of Covid-19 cases.

However, six more municipal DLTCs have had to be closed because of Covid-19.

These are Ladysmith, Kokstad, Eshowe, Big 5 Hlabisa, Mandeni and Ixopo.

Moreover, Mtubatuba, Nongoma, KwaMbonambi, Creighton and Pongola DLTCs have not been operational and the municipalities are closed.

Two weeks ago the department had reported that 13 DLTCs - Eshowe, Vryheid, Howick, Mooi River, Underberg - KwaSani, Hlabisa, Richmond, Utrecht and Nongoma (all municipal) and Newcastle RTI, Rossburgh RTI, Pinetown RTI and Mkondeni RTI (all provincial) - were temporarily closed until further notice because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Mkondeni DLTC in Pietermaritzburg reopened last week and would offer the services of professional driving permits, renewal of drivers licences, card collections, learners licence and drivers licence bookings and backlog tests suspended from March 2020 for drivers and learners licence tests (Mkondeni will contact you with regard to your re-scheduled tests).

Richmond DLTC also reopened while Empangeni DLTC had to close until further notice.

Daily News