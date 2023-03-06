Durban – Three men aged 57, 35 and 32 were arrested for being in unlawful possession of firearms in three police operations in KwaZulu-Natal since the start of March. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that on March 1, detectives from Margate SAPS acted on information about a man who was in possession of firearms.

“The team proceeded to a flat in Ramsgate where a 57-year-old man was found in possession of three firearms with 111 rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said. She said the man was arrested. In one of the incidents, a 57-year-old man was found in possession of three firearms with 111 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS Gwala said in a separate operation conducted by police officers from the Provincial Special Investigations and Tracking Task Team and the Rapid Rail Police Unit in KwaMbonambi on March 2, a 35-year-old man was found in possession of two firearms with two rounds of ammunition.

She said the team was following up on information on firearms that were being kept at a homestead at Dondotha. “The suspect was charged for being in unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” Gwala said. A 35-year-old man was found in possession of two firearms with two rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS The uMzinyathi District Task Team conducted an operation in Msinga on March 3, 2023.

Gwala said the team was following up on information regarding a man who was in illegal possession of firearms. “Police recovered a pistol and a revolver from the suspect. A 32-year-old man was detained at Msinga police station for unlawful possession ofthe firearms,” Gwala said. She said the three suspects appeared in court.

Police recovered a pistol and a revolver from a 32-year-old man. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, last month, the Provincial Tactical Response Team arrested a 28-year-old man with stolen vehicles and rifles at his house in Westville. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police searched the premises and found the suspect in possession of four stolen vehicles; a white Hyundai i20 which was reported stolen in Durban Central in September 2022, a grey Ford Ranger which was reported stolen in Brighton Beach in September 2021, a white Toyota Fortuner and another gold Toyota Fortuner which were reported stolen in Westville and Alexander Road in April and May 2022, respectively. The suspect was also found in possession of a jet ski whose manufacturer’s plates were filed off. “During the search police also found three rifles, two handguns and ammunition of various calibres of firearms. A police cap was also found in the possession of the suspect,” Netshiunda said.