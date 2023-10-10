Three robberies in oThongathi and Verulam linked to suspects driving the same vehicle

Durban — House robbery suspects are being sought after the vehicle they were travelling in was reportedly involved in other robberies in oThongathi and Verulam. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Tongaat SAPS is investigating a case of house robbery after it was alleged by the complainant that on Monday, he was at his home on Burbreeze Drive when three unknown armed men entered.

“At gunpoint, they ransacked the house and allegedly took a TV, laptop, jewellery and other items before fleeing in their getaway vehicle,” Gwala said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said five men in a silver Honda, model and registration unknown, are being sought for robberies in Verulam and oThongathi. He said Rusa members were called out to Burbreeze in oThongathi on Monday morning at 8.57am for a home invasion. On arrival, it was established that armed suspects forced their way into the residence and began assaulting a 78-year-old man. They then confronted his 38-year-old daughter-in-law and her 11-year-old daughter.

The robbers ransacked the home and fled with a 42-inch TV, jewellery, an HP laptop and other electronic devices. “The elderly man sustained injuries from the assault and was transported privately to a medical facility,” Balram said. He said that at 9.37am, reaction officers were dispatched to Pertunia Drive in Redcliffe after receiving reports of an attempted house robbery.

According to the victim, they noticed the suspects entering the yard and called out for assistance from neighbours. The robbers fled without confronting the homeowner and his family, Balram said. He said that while attending the scene in Redcliffe, Rusa members received reports of a robbery in Cordoba Gardens in Verulam. “On arrival, the victim informed officers that he was confronted by two gunmen who robbed him of his wallet, cellphone and car keys,” Balram said.