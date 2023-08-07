Three suspects, armed with a firearm, hammer and chopper, rob uMhlanga mall store of jewellery

Durban — Police are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery at a store in a mall in uMhlanga. It is believed that the mall that was robbed was The Pearls Mall.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that there was a business robbery in a well-known mall in uMhlanga on Friday afternoon. It is alleged that three suspects entered the store and assaulted the staff before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of valuables. He said the KZN VIP ambulance together with other emergency services responded to the scene.

“It’s believedthe suspects fled in a black SUV,” Naidoo said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Durban North police are searching for suspects in connection with the business robbery at a mall in Umhlanga Rocks just after midday on Friday. “It was reported that the shop owner was inside his shop when three men, one armed with a firearm and the others with a hammer and a chopper, stormed inside his shop and at gunpoint robbed jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money,” Netshiunda said.

“The victim was assaulted during the robbery.” Meanwhile, sister publication Sunday Tribune reported that three employees, including the manager, of a Durban jewellery store allegedly worked in cahoots over a long period of time to steal more than R3.2 million worth of jewellery pieces from their employer. They were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft related to the long inventory of missing items from the Premjis Jewellers branch at the Gateway Shopping Mall and were granted bail of R20 000 each.