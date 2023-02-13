Three suspects arrested, assortment of guns recovered after business robbery

Durban — Three suspects were expected to appear in court on Monday (today) after they were arrested with an assortment of guns following a business robbery over the weekend. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said it was alleged that around 2.45pm on Sunday, the Durban Cartrack recovery unit received an activation for a white Opel Corsa taken in a business robbery in the Vela area in Inanda.

Naidoo said it was alleged that the suspects robbed a repair/installation shop of cellphones and other belongings as well as the complainant’s vehicle in the robbery. The vehicle at the time of activation was in motion and travelling towards the Ottawa area. Later the vehicle was intercepted by Verulam SAPS and the Cartrack recovery unit. “It is alleged that three suspects were apprehended with five firearms being recovered – one home-made .38 revolver, one .22 calibre pistol, one shotgun and two gas guns. One security company bulletproof vest. 23 cellphones of various makes and models. Various belongings were also found inside the vehicle along with house-breaking implements,” Naidoo said.

Police recovered one home-made .38 revolver, one .22 calibre pistol, one shotgun, two gas guns, one security company bulletproof vest and 23 cellphones of various makes and models. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services He said a case of business robbery was opened and was being investigated by Inanda SAPS. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala added that police were following up on information when a vehicle with three suspects was stopped. They were searched and found in possession of the properties that were stolen during the car-jacking, house-breaking implements as well as the vehicle. The suspects were also found in possession of three firearms with seven rounds of ammunition.

Gwala said the suspects were all placed under arrest for unlawful possession of firearms, possession of ammunition as well as possession of stolen property. She said the suspects were due to appear before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 13. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.