Three suspects arrested while selling a hijacked vehicle

Durban — Three suspects were arrested in the north of Durban for allegedly trying to sell a vehicle that was reported hijacked in uMlazi last week. According to the Durban Metro Police Service Facebook page, the Durban Metro Police Service Drug team received information about a hijacked motor vehicle, a white Hyundai i20, that was being sold.

The metro police said that two suspects were arrested in undercover parking in Meridian Drive, uMhlanga, but one suspect managed to escape. However, the team apprehended him later at Blue Lagoon. The metro police said that the suspects were processed at Durban North police station. The Durban Metro Police Service Drug team received information about a hijacked motor vehicle, a white Hyundai i20, that was being sold. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Durban North police are investigating a case of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle following the arrests of three suspects aged 22, 38 and 46.

“They were found selling a vehicle in uMhlanga on August 15,” Netshiunda said. “The vehicle in possession of the suspects was reported hijacked in uMlazi on Friday, August 11.” Netshiunda said the suspects were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Sipho Buthelezi, 42, was arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and for the possession of a motor vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen. SAPS uMkhanyakude District spokesperson Captain Sbusiso Mkhize said that on Women’s Day, August 9, the police received a tip-off regarding a suspect wanted for stock theft in Mazala which falls under the KwaMsane policing area. Police conducted a search at a homestead and found Buthelezi allegedly in possession of a pistol with a filed-off serial number and five live rounds of ammunition.