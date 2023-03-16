Three suspects arrested with house-breaking and car-breaking implements in Amanzimtoti

Durban — Three suspects arrested with house-breaking and car-breaking implements were expected to appear in court on Thursday (today). ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that on Wednesday, a vehicle whose occupants acted suspiciously in the Umkomaas area, south of Durban, was circulated to their Tactical Response Team in Amanzimtoti.

He said that a short while later, the vehicle was spotted in Amanzimtoti. Lokker said that the information was immediately relayed via the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) radio network. “The vehicle with three occupants was observed in the Warner Beach area by members of our Tactical Response Team and Amanzimtoti SAPS crime prevention,” Lokker said.

“Efforts by the SAPS were made to stop the vehicle, however, the suspects responded by speeding away recklessly, which resulted in a high-speed pursuit. “The vehicle was promptly intercepted, whereby three suspects abandoned their vehicle and alighted from the car,” Lokker said. Three suspects were arrested, one of them shot, with house-breaking and car-breaking implements in Amanzimtoti. Picture: ET Rapid Response He said that all three suspects were arrested but one suspect sustained a gunshot wound after he pointed a gun at the members.

He said the injured suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and is under police guard while the other three were taken to Amanzimtoti SAPS for further processing. “Multiple car theft implements, which included various vehicle types of computer boxes, a handgun, false licence plates, as well as other tools used to steal vehicles were seized,” Lokker said. He also thanked the CCPO members and additional SAPS members who responded promptly to assist the members as well as the necessary role players including SAPS forensics attended and processed the scene.

“Well done to all members involved!” Lokker said. Three suspects were arrested, one of them shot, with house-breaking and car-breaking implements in Amanzimtoti. Picture: ET Rapid Response Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Amanzimtoti police are investigating charges of possession of house-breaking and car-breaking implements after three men aged between 29 and 34 were arrested. “One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the police officers and he sustained an injury on the shoulder. The suspects were found in possession of car-breaking implements such as computer boxes, gas gun and other car-breaking and house-breaking implements,” Gwala said.

She said the suspect’s vehicle was seized for further investigation. Gwala also said that the suspects were expected to appear before the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (today). WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.