Three suspects handed life sentences for murder of Pinetown security guard

Durban — Three suspects were handed life sentences for murder and additional years for conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Durban High Court sentenced Mphiliseni David Zulu, 29, Sithembiso Xolani Ntuli, 30, and Sibusiso Mathew Nxumalo, 42, after they were convicted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Zulu was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder and 15 years for unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Ngcobo said. “Ntuli was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and a further 10 years for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. “Nxumalo was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and three years for unlawful possession of ammunition,” Ngcobo said.

She said the conviction and sentencing emanate from an incident on April 24, 2020, where Christopher Wonderboy Duma, 57, was at work when a victim of an attempted carjacking drove into his workplace. Three suspects shot at the vehicle that was on the business premises on Dinkleman Road and Duma was hit by a bullet. He was declared dead on the scene. Pinetown police worked swiftly to apprehend the suspects. Two of the suspects were found in illegal possession of a firearm and 32 rounds of ammunition. Picture: SAPS Days after the incident, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that an intelligence-driven operation was conducted by Pinetown detectives and the Provincial Rapid Response Team in the Inanda and Ntuzuma areas following investigations into a murder and attempted murder case. He said the operation was carried out on April 27, 2020, in the Bester area in Inanda. The team was following up on investigations into a murder and attempted murder case that occurred in Pinetown on April 24, 2020. Duma was shot and fatally wounded while performing his duties as a security guard on Dinkleman Road in Pinetown.

Naicker said a second man was also shot at while on the premises but he was not injured. “Four suspects aged between 27 and 42 were arrested at Nkanyamba Road, Bester, in Ntuzuma. Two of the suspects were found in illegal possession of a firearm and 32 rounds of ammunition,” Naicker said. “A vehicle used during the commission of the offence was also seized by police.”