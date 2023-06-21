Thrilling out-of-this-world July on cards

Durban — The 18 runners and two reserve runners for the running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July Final Field 2023 were announced and the final details ahead of the race were revealed on Tuesday in uMhlanga Hollywoodbets. Hollywoodbets South Africa brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said that people can look forward to more exciting and fashionable shows since Hollywoodbets will be sponsoring the Durban July events for the second time this year.

He said Hollywoodbets is looking forward to taking all the attendees with the theme “Out of this world” experience. “For us, we are expecting a capacity crowd of over 50 000 people and the public entertainment areas have been extended this year, we have got two performance stages, more music, more activations and more fashion. Every attendee is going to be delivered to an over-and-beyond experience,” said Heffer. Hollywoodbets representative Anna Cochrane Golden Circle Racing Director Graeme Hawkins making the Final Field announcement at the Hollywoodbets offices in Umhlanga. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) He said that last year the July managed to host 32 000 people because Covid-19 restrictions were dropped.

“This year we will also have seven extra hospitality tents, which shows how much interest it has been because people want to be seen at the event and they want to show off their fashion, they want to go there and have a good time. “We are looking forward to delivering all that is expected of us to the attendees during the race day,” said Heffer. He said that the event was expected to create more job opportunities not only for the people of Durban but the whole of South Africa. Hollywoodbets Ambassador Carol Tshabalala addressing the horse trainers during the Final Field announcement event at the Hollywoodbets offices in Umhlanga . Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) “It has been absolutely amazing what this race day and what this event does, not only for the City of eThekwini but the whole of South Africa.

“It is South Africa’s biggest social event and the biggest racing event, thousands of jobs are created and benefits from this year because the hospitality industry revolve their businesses around this one event of the year. “So, we really look forward to making a big dent and impact as we always do and I think it is fantastic to see the vibe, energy and social media is buzzing and trending. “This year’s theme is ‘Out of this World’ and we are looking forward to seeing the work by young designers and also seeing how are they going to be showcasing,” added Heffer.