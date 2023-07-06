Thuggish behaviour of deputy president’s VIP unit condemned

Durban — Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit’s assault on four civilians on the N1 on Monday has grabbed international news headlines. The video clip, which has gone viral, shows SAPS VIP members dragging and kicking a motorist and his friends on the roadside. The men involved have been suspended and the victims have been questioned by the SAPS.

In response, eThekwini residents have called for the abolition of the “blue light brigade” on the country’s roads. Thyagaraj Markandan from Kloof said the unit was nothing but a lawless bunch of thugs. “For many, many years, it has been a law unto itself. When the blue light brigade is on the road, all hell breaks loose. With lights flashing and horns blaring, they fly at break-neck speed on our highways,” Markandan said.

Markandan said nobody knew the cause of the incident. “But will they get fired for their outrageous behaviour? I doubt it. Just a reprimand. There are so many acts of police brutality which go unnoticed,” Markandan said. African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader Visvin Reddy said he commended politicians, civil rights groups and Deputy President Paul Mashatile for their prompt response in calling for action to be taken against the officers involved. Reddy said that through this campaign, we could hope to foster a culture of humility, accountability and improved governance in our political system.

Reddy added that the country should seize the opportunity of the coming elections to demand that political parties make a solemn commitment to dismantle these misguided symbols of privilege and instead prioritise the needs of the people they are meant to serve. “Thanks to the video clip, the incident received the media attention and public outrage it deserved. “The arrogance displayed by the members of these convoys suggests that they consider themselves above the law, and that they own the roads. In reality, the individuals they transport are no more important than any other citizen,” Reddy said.

Narendh Ganesh of Durban North said the incident had raised the ire and condemnation of the nation, and should it be found that any government official was in this group or entourage, then he or she must suffer the same wrath of the law, which must be merciless in terms of the penalties imposed. “I had cause once to be driving in the fast lane and was being tailed by a convoy flashing their lights feverishly, even trying to push me off the road. I refused to move until it was safe for me to do so. These convoys represent a menace to law-abiding citizens and their conduct is as unacceptable as it is intolerable and must be stopped immediately,” Ganesh said. IFP national parliamentary caucus member for police Zandile Majozi said South Africans had a constitutional right to safety, and it was unacceptable that the people mandated to provide protection were the ones inflicting harm.

“The blue light brigade’s reputation for using unnecessary force and violence has been widely documented. We therefore trust that justice will prevail, rather than this incident merely being ascribed a case number and forgotten,” Majozi said. Mashatile said on Tuesday that the officers involved were attached to his protection detail. SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola has promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

Masemola said the deputy president had appealed to the public to allow the SAPS the space to complete its investigation and take whatever corrective action was deemed necessary. “The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes,” Masemola said. The SA National Defence Unit also condemned the unlawful attack.