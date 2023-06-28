Thundershowers expected in Durban this afternoon

Durban – The South African Weather Service (Saws) has reported that showers and thundershowers are expected in Durban on Wednesday afternoon. Weather service forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said cloudy to partly cloudy conditions were expected over Durban on Wednesday.

“In the afternoon, there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers,” Dlamini said. He said a yellow level 2 warning had been issued. “In terms of the warning, there is a possibility of disruptive rainfall over parts of Durban.”

Asked when Durban and KwaZulu-Natal could expect clear weather, Dlamini said the weather looked clear from Friday onwards and fairly fine conditions were predicted for the weekend. “However, tomorrow (Thursday) we might still see a few showers and thundershowers in parts of KZN, especially in Durban and the Ugu District… otherwise, most parts of KZN tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon should remain relatively clear except the southern parts,” Dlamini said. On Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said that according to the rainfall chart for Wednesday, scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers were expected over most of the country except the north-eastern parts.

Meanwhile, Angelo Ricardo G Hoorn, of Severe Weather and Information Centre SA, said a yellow level 2 warning was issued for the south-eastern parts of KZN. "It is unclear why the SAWS has not elevated/ upgraded warnings for the region as significant impacts have already occurred since Monday afternoon. Those living in the region should remain vigilant today as atmospheric conditions are still highly unstable over the region. More severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and damaging winds are possible today (Wednesday)," Hoorn said.