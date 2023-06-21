TikTok sensation upsets many with a ‘derogatory’ viral video

Durban — Religious communities and followers have not taken kindly to the comments of KwaZulu-Natal TikTok sensation Shelton Beneke in a video that has gone viral. In it, Beneke appears to be speaking at a public event in an undisclosed location, saying he had been saying derogatory things about certain religions.

He also disparaged the bindis Hindu women wear on their foreheads. A bindi is a coloured dot or a sticker worn on the centre of the forehead mostly by Hindus. Reverend Ian Booth, Diakonia Council of Churches council member and Inter-Religious Council member, said he could not support the denigration of another religion. “As Christians … the kind of language used in this clip is, in my view, dishonouring God, in whose image all humanity is created.”

Asked for comment, Fawzia Peer, of the Muslim Association KZN, said: “I checked with our Muslims if anyone had seen this video. According to them, it is best we don’t say anything and sensationalise it. In fact, neither should the press.” Shelton and his fiancée, Tiffany, are popular influencers with more than 200 000 followers on TikTok. The couple share daily vlogs of their lives.

This viral video has cost the Benekes their official Instagram account (that has more than 8 000 followers) and some of their paid partnerships with local brands, as the Oxford Freshmarket has terminated its relationship with them. On its TikTok account, the supermarket said it was deeply appalled and upset by the Benekes discriminatory video towards. “We do not and never will tolerate racist, inflammatory or discriminatory views, remarks or hate speech and condemn the intolerant views expressed in this video in the strongest possible terms,” Oxford said.

In a response posted on his TikTok account, Beneke apologised to those hurt by the things he had said but that the video being shared was five years old and that he had since grown up. “Me being a young Christian, did I say certain things that could be very hurtful? One hundred percent I do, I have grown up. Back when I was young, I’d say stupid stuff. I am a completely different person now,” he said. “I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. My intention is never to hurt anyone. I respect everyone, regardless of their belief system or the colour of their skin.”

Since the video emerged, many people said on social media that they would unfollow the pair. The couple have since turned off the comments on their videos. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.