TikToker who has hectic and dramatic stories from groove says he is a serious and educated man

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal TikToker Wandile Sphelele Mncwango, 28, who is famous for creating content about his hectic weekends on groove says he is a serious person, it’s just that his life is full of drama. Mncwango told the Daily News that he has a Bachelor of Laws which he completed in 2019 at the University of Zululand. The born and bred Empangeni, content creator who always comes with hectic stories from the weekend of how much alcohol he drank at groove and how he was misbehaving said he wanted to be an actor but his parents who are teachers did not want to hear any of it.

“My parents told me to get a serious degree, that is why I ended up doing law,” he said. Moreover, he said he loves law and wishes to specialise in criminal law, as he had been exposed to it. Mngcwango said he had finished doing his articles and he is currently busy with his board exams. “I am a serious person. My main focus is getting admitted as an attorney and if I could I would have made my dreams come true. I encourage people to study, education is the key to success. I am proof of that,” he said.

The funny content creator who has over 4 million likes said he and his partner are expecting a daughter in January. He said at his workplace his content has never been a problem. “Most people take my content as comedy,” he said. Content creator Wandile Sphelele Mngcwango. Picture: Supplied Talking about comedy and his funny personality Mncwango said he takes after his father who is a funny man and his mother’s exaggerating personality.

“I’m a combination of both my parents that is why even my content is exaggerated,” said Mncwango. He said he has always been an entertainer since primary school days. Mncwango further said he was one of those kids who wanted to make people laugh. He added and said even now whenever he is in the room people laugh. “There was a time where my boss moved me to another department in my previous job because my colleagues were always laughing. He noticed that everyone laughs whenever I am around,” he said.

When asked about his weekend stories that he tells on TikTok he said those things happen to him his life is full of drama. “My stories are true,” he said laughing. He said content happens naturally to him because he tells stories that actually happen. He said he usually posted on his WhatsApp and people would encourage him to post on TikTok and that is how he got to TikTok.

Mncwango said he wishes to pursue his passion for acting. "I wanted to do acting. I hope one day I can make that dream come true. Before TikTok I was doing music and movies," he said. TikToker Wandile Sphelele Mncwango. Picture: Supplied