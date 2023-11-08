TKZN CEO warns against factions in workplaces

Durban — Tourism KwaZulu-Natal’s acting CEO has urged government officials to end warring factions if they want to stop the chaos in government departments. In an exclusive interview with the Daily News, acting CEO Sibusiso Gumbi said his role is to lead with integrity so that employees are able to deliver on the mandate defined by the board and shareholders.

"Corporate governance is the responsibility of the CEO that should execute a sequence of tasks. If a department does not have proper governance in place, the organisation will never be able to function effectively. “In my view, it is the responsibility of executive management to make sure that the posts are filled. It is the CEO’s duty to interact with the board of directors if they are not authorised to make their own decisions," he said. The newly appointed acting CEO’s goal for the next three months is to deal with the existing tasks that need to be done by the department.

“We have tasks that need to be implemented and complaints that need to be dealt with. The department also encourages the public to come forward if they are not happy with how we conduct our tasks. Their information will enable us to fight crime,” said the Acting CEO. Gumbi said his focus is to bring stability and make everyone trust the process. “I have been dealing with operational issues and soon will present my report to the board with recommendations. I have led in various departments and as a leader, I believe we should spend more time listening to the concerns of our employees,” said Gumbi.