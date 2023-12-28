TNPA welcomes new magenta vessel, Reassurance, on maiden voyage

Durban — Ocean Network Express’s (ONE) brand-new magenta vessel, Reassurance, was welcomed on her maiden voyage to the Port of Durban on Christmas Eve. “We are thrilled to receive Reassurance on her maiden voyage to Durban from Shanghai, China. We are especially encouraged by ONE’s commitment to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, which is in line with the Port of Durban’s vision of becoming a world-class port system while minimising the impact on the climate and nature,” said Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) port manager of Durban.

Reassurance is set to dock at the Durban Container Terminal’s Pier 1, with a nominal capacity of 7 124 TEUs. ONE predominately specialises in refrigerated cargo, dry bulk cargo, special cargo, and dangerous goods. Its new magenta fleet boasts a dual system in the main engines with a capability to select one from the two output ranges (high/low) and enabling flexible operations that enhance fuel efficiency. Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) welcomed OceanNetwork Express’s (ONE) brand-new magenta vessel, Reassurance, on her maiden voyage to the Port of Durban on Christmas Eve. Pictured are ONE Reassurance Captain Roman Frolov and Captain Thokozani Mthethwa, the Acting Harbour Master for the Port of Durban.Picture: Supplied “Reassurance has been kitted out in ONE’s new corporate colour, magenta, which symbolises its deliberate commitment to approaching things differently and exploring the newness in the market.”

Dweba-Kwetana explained that this design not only optimised performance but contributed to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. “We are committed to working with shipping lines such as ONE to provide sustainable transport systems, sustainable logistics chains, and the switch to embracing energy transition to help the logistics sector reduce carbon dioxide emissions.” TNPA plans that later in 2024, ONE’s Readiness and Reassurance vessels will be replaced by three new builds of similar specification but with an even “larger reefer intake, specifically designed for the Europe, South Africa trade”.